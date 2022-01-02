Lights! Camera! Action!

Kadena Air Base Black History Month Committee hosted a watch party and discussion to kick off Black History Month at the Schilling Community Center, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, February 1, 2022. U.S. Air Force MSgt Maurice Monroe, committee chair, also spoke about events the committee has planned for the rest of February. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Elton Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 07:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830408
|VIRIN:
|220201-M-BD159-893
|Filename:
|DOD_108797181
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
