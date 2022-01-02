Lights! Camera! Action!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Air Base Black History Month Committee hosted a watch party and discussion to kick off Black History Month at the Schilling Community Center, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, February 1, 2022. U.S. Air Force MSgt Maurice Monroe, committee chair, also spoke about events the committee has planned for the rest of February. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Elton Taylor)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 07:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830408
    VIRIN: 220201-M-BD159-893
    Filename: DOD_108797181
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    Black History Month
    U.S. Air Force

