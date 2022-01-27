Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Titans - A1C Nathan Vincell (Full Interview)

    1, TURKEY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airman 1st Class Nathan Vincell, 39th Communications Squadron client systems technician, talks about some of the reason he thinks Incirlik Air Base is the perfect assignment for first-term Airmen and shares a story from his time here, Jan. 27, 2022, during American Forces Network Incirlik’s “Meet the Titans” radio segment. The opportunities for growth are part of why he thinks Incirlik is the perfect assignment for first term Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 01:07
    Category: Interviews
    Location: 1, TR

    Turkey
    Interview
    Incirlik AB
    39th CS
    Meet The Titans

