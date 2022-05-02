video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, commemorates Black History Month with a look at the enduring impact the Tuskegee Airmen have on the U.S. Air Force and the wing itself. The video features U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rob Fenrick and also honors the late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, who died Jan. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos and Airman Serena Smith with narration by Tech. Sgt. Ariella Lewis)