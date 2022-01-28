Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing Airmen teach English to local college students

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    18th Wing Airmen have been volunteering with the Kadena Language Institute since 1999, assisting future Okinawa leaders by providing practical English-speaking experience with native speakers.

    After the COVID19 pandemic swept the globe, these meetings went virtual and they continue to provide this support to the KLI.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 18:43
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 

    This work, 18th Wing Airmen teach English to local college students, by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    Japan
    English
    Japanese

