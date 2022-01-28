18th Wing Airmen have been volunteering with the Kadena Language Institute since 1999, assisting future Okinawa leaders by providing practical English-speaking experience with native speakers.
After the COVID19 pandemic swept the globe, these meetings went virtual and they continue to provide this support to the KLI.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 18:43
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|830398
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-LQ965-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108796782
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing Airmen teach English to local college students, by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
