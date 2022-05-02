Hawaii Defenders, police hold active shooter training

Defenders of the 154th Security Forces Squadron partner with members of the Honolulu Police Department to enhance their combat readiness proficiencies Feb. 5, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The active-shooter training prepares the members to respond to situations at home and overseas.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830388
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-FU432-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108796509
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
