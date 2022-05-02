Hawaii Defenders, police hold active shooter training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Defenders of the 154th Security Forces Squadron partner with members of the Honolulu Police Department to enhance their combat readiness proficiencies Feb. 5, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The active-shooter training prepares the members to respond to situations at home and overseas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830388
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-FU432-0001
    Filename: DOD_108796509
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    defenders
    JBPHH
    154th Security Forces Squadron
    154th Wing
    active shooter training
    Honolulu Police Department

