Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830382" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) F-35C Lightning IIs, assigned to the "Black Knights" of marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, launch and land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)