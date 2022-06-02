Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Singley 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) F-35C Lightning IIs, assigned to the "Black Knights" of marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, launch and land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 21:21
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations, by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    Noble Fusion

