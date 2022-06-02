PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) F-35C Lightning IIs, assigned to the "Black Knights" of marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, launch and land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830382
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-MM912-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108796314
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations, by PO3 Michael Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
