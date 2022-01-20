U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, conduct fire support coordination exercise (FSCEX) during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 18-20, 2022. FSCEX is a training event that allows forward observers and radio operators to work with close air support in conjunction with
artillery assets to direct fires onto enemy positions. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830363
|VIRIN:
|220120-M-NI401-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108795801
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct fire support coordination exercise, by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS
