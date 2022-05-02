Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 1-194th Return Home, Rosemont

    ROSEMOUNT, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad, commander of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment returned home with the last of his troops to Minnesota, February 5, 2022 following a nine month deployment overseas. The unit deployed in March and spent the past several months executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Africa. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830357
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-KO357-094
    Filename: DOD_108795391
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: ROSEMOUNT, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 1-194th Return Home, Rosemont, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Return home
    Minnesota National Guard
    Deployment
    TF 1-194
    TF Bastards

