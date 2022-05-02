Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad, commander of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment returned home with the last of his troops to Minnesota, February 5, 2022 following a nine month deployment overseas. The unit deployed in March and spent the past several months executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Africa. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830357
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-KO357-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108795391
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|ROSEMOUNT, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TF 1-194th Return Home, Rosemont, by SSG Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT