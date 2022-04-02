Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON Visit Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 4, 2022

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220204-N-BL637-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 04, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith attend a ceremony for the establishment of the Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM). The ceremony is meant to formally establish increased authorities and responsibilities of NAVSAFECOM, which was previously known as the Naval Safety Center. While in Norfolk, CNO and MCPON also visited the crews of guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830355
    VIRIN: 220204-N-BL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_108795344
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith

