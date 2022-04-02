CNO and MCPON Visit Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 4, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220204-N-BL637-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 04, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith attend a ceremony for the establishment of the Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM). The ceremony is meant to formally establish increased authorities and responsibilities of NAVSAFECOM, which was previously known as the Naval Safety Center. While in Norfolk, CNO and MCPON also visited the crews of guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) and guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)