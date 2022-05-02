On Feb 5th 2022 the Navy will commission USS Savannah, LCS 28 in Brunswick, Georgia. LCS 28 is an Independence class Littoral Combat Ship.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830347
|Filename:
|DOD_108795275
|Length:
|01:06:20
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Savannah Commissioning, by Andrew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT