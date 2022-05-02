Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Savannah Commissioning

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Andrew Miller 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    On Feb 5th 2022 the Navy will commission USS Savannah, LCS 28 in Brunswick, Georgia. LCS 28 is an Independence class Littoral Combat Ship.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830347
    Filename: DOD_108795275
    Length: 01:06:20
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 

    USS
    Savannah
    commissioning
    LCS 28

