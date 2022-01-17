U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct battle sight zero and static live-fire training with .50-caliber machine guns mounted onto amphibious combat vehicles during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 17-18, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith and Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)
This work, Iron Fist 2022: 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion Marines conduct battle sight zero, live-fire range, by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert and Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
