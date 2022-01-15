U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment conduct waterborne operations in amphibious combat vehicles and assault amphibious vehicles during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at White Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13-14, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830337
|VIRIN:
|220115-M-WC972-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794900
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Iron Fist 2022: 3rd AA Bn Marines, JGSDF soldiers conduct beach waterborne operations, by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
