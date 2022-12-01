U.S. Marines with 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, conduct waterborne operations in assault amphibious vehicles and amphibious combat vehicles at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 11-12, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830336
|VIRIN:
|220114-M-WC972-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794899
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense soldiers conduct water ops with ACVs, AAVs, by Cpl Sydney Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT