U.S. Air Force Military Medical Team Supports Maine Hospital

LEWISTON, Maine –B-roll of a U.S. Air Force military medical team deployed to Lewiston, Maine, perform routine hospital operations at Central Maine Medical Center as part of COVID response operations, Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)