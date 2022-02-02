Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Military Medical Team Supports Maine Hospital

    LEWISTON, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    LEWISTON, Maine –B-roll of a U.S. Air Force military medical team deployed to Lewiston, Maine, perform routine hospital operations at Central Maine Medical Center as part of COVID response operations, Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830330
    VIRIN: 220201-A-AW719-1002
    Filename: DOD_108794692
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: LEWISTON, ME, US 

    This work, U.S. Air Force Military Medical Team Supports Maine Hospital, by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    Lewiston

