Task Force Pickett Completes Support to Operation Allies Welcome

On Feb. 1, 2022, the last group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at Fort Pickett, Virginia as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) departed the base. Fort Pickett is the sixth of eight Department of Defense (DOD) installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as “safe havens,” to complete OAW-related operations. To date, more than 68,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the country. These resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in close coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 18:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830329
|VIRIN:
|220204-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108794691
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT PICKETT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
