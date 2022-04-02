Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEPCOM Training Video

    02.04.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Darrin McDufford 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    MHS GENESIS deployment begins 24 FEB 2022 at USMEPCOM. Please DVIDS and Facebook for an informational video detailing the system, supporting the MEPS specific workflows.

    This work, MEPCOM Training Video, by MSG Darrin McDufford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

