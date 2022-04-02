The Illinois National Guard concluded its winter mission Feb. 4, 2022. The Illinois National Guard assisted the Illinois State Police with finding and rescuing civilians.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830315
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-XJ169-207
|Filename:
|DOD_108794450
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CHAMPAIGN, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois National Guard Concludes Winter Mission 2022, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
