    Illinois National Guard Concludes Winter Mission 2022

    CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois National Guard concluded its winter mission Feb. 4, 2022. The Illinois National Guard assisted the Illinois State Police with finding and rescuing civilians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830315
    VIRIN: 220204-A-XJ169-207
    Filename: DOD_108794450
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CHAMPAIGN, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Concludes Winter Mission 2022, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #illinois#armynationalguard#winterstorm

