Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Monthly Message - February 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, the adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830310
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108794378
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - February 2022, by SGT Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING #AdjutantGeneral #Wisconsin #NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT