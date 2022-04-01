Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations.

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremiah Bartelt)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 17:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations., by PO3 Jeremiah Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72

