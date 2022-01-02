II MEF Exercise Cold Response 2022 COVID-19 Mitigation

II MEF remains postured to deploy forces across the globe while implementing aggressive COVID-19 mitigation measures to maintain a safe environment for our Marines, Sailors, partners, and allies. II MEF takes rigorous precautions to ensure safety against COVID-19 during Exercise Cold Response 22. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830281
|VIRIN:
|220201-M-PR426-128
|PIN:
|220204
|Filename:
|DOD_108794133
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
