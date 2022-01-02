Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Exercise Cold Response 2022 COVID-19 Mitigation

    NORWAY

    02.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    II MEF remains postured to deploy forces across the globe while implementing aggressive COVID-19 mitigation measures to maintain a safe environment for our Marines, Sailors, partners, and allies. II MEF takes rigorous precautions to ensure safety against COVID-19 during Exercise Cold Response 22. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830281
    VIRIN: 220201-M-PR426-128
    PIN: 220204
    Filename: DOD_108794133
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NO

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    II MEF
    Cold Response
    COVID19

