This video is a compilation of photos and video to highlight and celebrate the work the Joint Base Andrews community accomplished in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830265
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-BC346-250
|Filename:
|DOD_108794044
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Andrews Year in Review 2021, by Amn Matthew John Braman and A1C Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT