Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Alidu Salifu

    MN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Alidu Salifu shares his story of how he came to be an officer in the JAG Corps, member of the Minnesota National Guard and Soldier of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division.

    This work, 1st Lt. Alidu Salifu, by SGT Austyn Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

