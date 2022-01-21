Mind your mental health in 2022

MAJ Victoria Ijames, Installation Director of Psychological Health & Chair of Behavioral Health Working Group for CR2C, has a conversation with viewers about being mindful of their mental health as we get going in 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 14:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|830254
|VIRIN:
|220121-O-LJ922-268
|Filename:
|DOD_108794014
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
