    Mind your mental health in 2022

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    MAJ Victoria Ijames, Installation Director of Psychological Health & Chair of Behavioral Health Working Group for CR2C, has a conversation with viewers about being mindful of their mental health as we get going in 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 14:18
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

