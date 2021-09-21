Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Town Hall, 21 Sept. 2021 @ 2100

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Defense Media Activity Director Hal Pittman hosts a town hall to communicate with DMA employees worldwide about current operations at DMA. Topics include COVID-19 operations and strategic priorities for transformation. 2100 edition.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 830248
    VIRIN: 210921-F-MN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793945
    Length: 01:13:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DMA

