    February Motivational Minute

    DUKE FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Video by Michelle Gigante 

    919th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. David Daus, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about developing different perspectives. The key points in his message are perspective shapes attitude, resources for help are available and a shift in perspective can help. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830247
    VIRIN: 210125-F-AL359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793938
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DUKE FIELD, FL, US

    Chaplain
    ReserveResilient
    motivational minute

