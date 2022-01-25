Lt. Col. David Daus, 919th Special Operations Wing chaplain, speaks about developing different perspectives. The key points in his message are perspective shapes attitude, resources for help are available and a shift in perspective can help. (U.S. Air Force video by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830247
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-AL359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793938
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DUKE FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, February Motivational Minute, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT