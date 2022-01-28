Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th Fighter Wing Participates in Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    388th Fighter Wing

    The 388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 22-1, at Nellis Air Force, Nevada, Jan 28, 2022. The Red Flag exercise is hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. With approximately 2,200 targets, realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, Nellis and the NTTR enable combat air forces to train to fly, fight and win together.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830244
    VIRIN: 210128-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793904
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th Fighter Wing Participates in Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    Exercise
    Training
    F-35A Lightning II
    RFNAFB

