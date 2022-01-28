388th Fighter Wing Participates in Red Flag 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 22-1, at Nellis Air Force, Nevada, Jan 28, 2022. The Red Flag exercise is hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. With approximately 2,200 targets, realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, Nellis and the NTTR enable combat air forces to train to fly, fight and win together.