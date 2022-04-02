TBI Prevention

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Taylor Stinson 

    Military Health System

    It is important for everyone to remember that we only have one brain. That means taking the necessary to protect your brain when engaging in sports, driving, or during exercises while on-duty.

