It is important for everyone to remember that we only have one brain. That means taking the necessary to protect your brain when engaging in sports, driving, or during exercises while on-duty.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830240
|VIRIN:
|220204-O-MD300-629
|Filename:
|DOD_108793791
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TBI Prevention, by Taylor Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
