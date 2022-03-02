Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs an injured fisherman from the fishing vessel Sea Rambler, 90 miles east of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, Feb. 3, 2022. The Sea Rambler crew requested Coast Guard assistance after the fisherman severely injured their arm in a hatch aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830231
|VIRIN:
|220203-G-NA511-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793715
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Coast Guard MEDEVACs injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
