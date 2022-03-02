Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard MEDEVACs injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann, Massachusetts

    MA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs an injured fisherman from the fishing vessel Sea Rambler, 90 miles east of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, Feb. 3, 2022. The Sea Rambler crew requested Coast Guard assistance after the fisherman severely injured their arm in a hatch aboard the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830231
    VIRIN: 220203-G-NA511-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793715
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MEDEVACs injured fisherman 90 miles east of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Rescue
    ASCC
    CoastGuard
    CapeCod

