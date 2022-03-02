Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Cape Cod Medevac 100 NM off Portland, Maine

    PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Fliszar 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts medevac rescue 100 nautical miles off of Portland, Maine, Feb. 3, 2022. The F/V Sea Rambler reported a crew member with a seriously injured arm to the Coast Guard Sector Boston Command Center who then initiated the rescue.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830231
    VIRIN: 220203-G-NA511-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793715
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PORTLAND, ME, US 

    This work, Air Station Cape Cod Medevac 100 NM off Portland, Maine, by PO3 Emma Fliszar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Rescue
    ASCC
    CoastGuard
    CapeCod

