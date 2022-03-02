Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts medevac rescue 100 nautical miles off of Portland, Maine, Feb. 3, 2022. The F/V Sea Rambler reported a crew member with a seriously injured arm to the Coast Guard Sector Boston Command Center who then initiated the rescue.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830231
|VIRIN:
|220203-G-NA511-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793715
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PORTLAND, ME, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Station Cape Cod Medevac 100 NM off Portland, Maine, by PO3 Emma Fliszar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
