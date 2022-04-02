220203-N-VF045-1002
BRUNSWICK, Georgia (February 4, 2022) – The future USS Savannah (LCS 28), the U.S. Navy’s newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), will be commissioned February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT in Brunswick, Georgia. Savannah is the Navy’s 14th Independence-variant littoral combat ship.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830229
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-VF045-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108793666
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) Virtual Tour, by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT