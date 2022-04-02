Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) Virtual Tour

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    220203-N-VF045-1002
    BRUNSWICK, Georgia (February 4, 2022) – The future USS Savannah (LCS 28), the U.S. Navy’s newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), will be commissioned February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT in Brunswick, Georgia. Savannah is the Navy’s 14th Independence-variant littoral combat ship.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: US

    This work, Future USS Savannah (LCS 28) Virtual Tour, by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

