WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SPC Loomis

Hi, I’m Specialist Benjamin Loomis, I’m a soldier and a World Class Athlete. I think being a soldier and an athlete has a lot of similarities. Just the discipline and goal-setting all ties together. You need all of those attributes to succeed at both. I think it’s the best feeling to be representing the U.S. as both a soldier and an athlete. And my last Olympics I was not in the military at that time, so I am really excited for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, to finally have that true honor of both being a soldier and an athlete. I think that will be the panicle of being humbled by this experience and the opportunities that the Army has allowed me.