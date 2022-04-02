Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SPC Loomis

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Hi, I’m Specialist Benjamin Loomis, I’m a soldier and a World Class Athlete. I think being a soldier and an athlete has a lot of similarities. Just the discipline and goal-setting all ties together. You need all of those attributes to succeed at both. I think it’s the best feeling to be representing the U.S. as both a soldier and an athlete. And my last Olympics I was not in the military at that time, so I am really excited for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, to finally have that true honor of both being a soldier and an athlete. I think that will be the panicle of being humbled by this experience and the opportunities that the Army has allowed me.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:56
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    This work, WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SPC Loomis, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

