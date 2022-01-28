USS Mount Whitney supports Neptune Strike 2022 B-roll Package

220128-N-EM691-1001
Gaeta, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) goes underway to support Vigilance Activity Neptune Strike 2022. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, is homeported in Gaeta, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830213
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-EM691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793496
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
