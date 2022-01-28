Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney supports Neptune Strike 2022 B-roll Package

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    220128-N-EM691-1001

    Gaeta, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) goes underway to support Vigilance Activity Neptune Strike 2022. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, is homeported in Gaeta, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830213
    VIRIN: 220128-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793496
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, USS Mount Whitney supports Neptune Strike 2022 B-roll Package, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Blue Ridge
    Gaeta
    Neptune
    Mount Whitney

