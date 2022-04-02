Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiring garrison employee reflects on decades-long legacy of customer service

    GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz civilian employee Rob Floyd reflects on his decades of customer service serving with and Installation Management Command, and what bringing top-notch client service has meant to him. Reported by Jason Tudor

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830210
    VIRIN: 220204-A-SK857-594
    Filename: DOD_108793463
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE
    Hometown: UNADILLA, MI, US

    TAGS

    Civilian
    retirement
    Customer Service
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe

