Black History Month Week 3: Do it for the Culture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830198" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week’s theme for Black History Month is “do it for the culture.”

African American heritage and culture runs deep, and culture just happens to be one of our Wing’s priorities. How does the beautiful mix of cultures we have today affect our mission? Why is it important?