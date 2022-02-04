Black History Month Week 3: Do it for the Culture

This week’s theme for Black History Month is “do it for the culture.”
African American heritage and culture runs deep, and culture just happens to be one of our Wing’s priorities. How does the beautiful mix of cultures we have today affect our mission? Why is it important?
