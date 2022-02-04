This week’s theme for Black History Month is “contributions to society.”
African Americans have made positive impacts to society on an astronomical scale throughout history. How are you contributing to society to make the world a better place for the next generations?
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 05:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830197
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-GK113-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108793266
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Week 2: Contributions to Society, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT