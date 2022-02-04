Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Week 2: Contributions to Society

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s theme for Black History Month is “contributions to society.”
    African Americans have made positive impacts to society on an astronomical scale throughout history. How are you contributing to society to make the world a better place for the next generations?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 05:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830197
    VIRIN: 220204-F-GK113-002
    Filename: DOD_108793266
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Week 2: Contributions to Society, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culture
    USAFE
    Diversity
    RAF Mildenhall
    History
    Black History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT