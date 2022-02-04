Black History Month Week 1: Breaking Barriers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s theme for Black History Month is “breaking barriers.”

As we celebrate the month, think about some of the barriers that African Americans have broken in the past. What sort of barriers have you broken through? How did you do it?