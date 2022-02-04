This week’s theme for Black History Month is “breaking barriers.”
As we celebrate the month, think about some of the barriers that African Americans have broken in the past. What sort of barriers have you broken through? How did you do it?
This work, Black History Month Week 1: Breaking Barriers, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS
