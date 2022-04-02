F-35B Lightning II aircraft are refueled by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830191
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-PU391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793149
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Noble Fusion 2022, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT