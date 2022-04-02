U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 take off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create an advantage for U.S. partner and allied forces. VMFA-121 conducts training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 05:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830190
|VIRIN:
|220204-M-TU094-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793148
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marine F-35Bs Participate In Exercise Noble Fusion, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
