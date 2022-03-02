Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN DEERS Data TV Spot

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    A 30 second TV spot highlighting the important role updated DEERS account information plays in registering for AFN services.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 02:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 830187
    VIRIN: 220203-D-TX415-288
    Filename: DOD_108793092
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN DEERS Data TV Spot, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    DMA
    DEERS
    AFN Europe

