A 30 second TV spot highlighting the important role updated DEERS account information plays in registering for AFN services.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 02:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|830187
|VIRIN:
|220203-D-TX415-288
|Filename:
|DOD_108793092
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN DEERS Data TV Spot, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
