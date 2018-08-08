Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving the Way

    CAMP JOHNSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2018

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Knox speaks about the racial adversity that Montford Point Marines experienced as they paved the way for today's Black Marines, Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2018. The Montford Point Marines were the first African-American Marines and trained at Montford Point, North Carolina from 1942-1949. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 21:16
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US 

    African American
    legacy
    Montford Point Marines
    black history month
    racism

