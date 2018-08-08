Paving the Way

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Knox speaks about the racial adversity that Montford Point Marines experienced as they paved the way for today's Black Marines, Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2018. The Montford Point Marines were the first African-American Marines and trained at Montford Point, North Carolina from 1942-1949. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)