Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Knox speaks about the racial adversity that Montford Point Marines experienced as they paved the way for today's Black Marines, Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Aug. 8, 2018. The Montford Point Marines were the first African-American Marines and trained at Montford Point, North Carolina from 1942-1949. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 21:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830169
|VIRIN:
|180808-M-RB959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108792744
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Paving the Way, by SSgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
