    Secretary Blinken participates in a signing ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    Secretary Blinken participates in a signing ceremony with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ at the Department of State, on Febraury 3, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 19:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 830163
    Filename: DOD_108792676
    Length: 00:10:17
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

