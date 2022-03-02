Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Secretary Blinken participates in a signing ceremony
DC, UNITED STATES
02.03.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary Blinken participates in a signing ceremony with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad' at the Department of State, on Febraury 3, 2021.
PUBLIC DOMAIN
