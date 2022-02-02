Tripler Army Medical Center celebrated the 121st ANC Birthday with guest speaker Col. (Ret) Teresa Parson, followed by a cake cutting ceremony in the Executive dining hall. Thank you to all nurses.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830147
|VIRIN:
|220202-O-QQ208-709
|Filename:
|DOD_108792282
|Length:
|00:33:10
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 121st Army Nurse Corps Anniversary, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
