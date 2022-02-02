Iron Fist 2022: US Marines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct waterborne ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830145" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines embarked in amphibious combat vehicles assigned to 1st Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers embarked in assault amphibious vehicles assigned to 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment execute bilateral amphibious assault training during exercise Iron Fist 2022 at White Beach, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 2, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)