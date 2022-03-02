Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll, African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022, Camera 2.

    ROME, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll from the 2022 African Chiefs of Defense Conference, hosted by US AFRICOM in Rome, Italy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830130
    VIRIN: 220203-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792119
    Length: 00:13:38
    Location: ROME, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll, African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2022, Camera 2., by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    AFN Vicenza
    Africa Nations
    African Chiefs of Defense Conference

