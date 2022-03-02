Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANC 121ST BIRTHDAY : TRUSTED TESTED & READY

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates the Army Nurse Corps’ 121st Anniversary, Feb. 2. The Theme for this year is Trusted, Tested, and Ready. Winn ACH salutes our Army #Nurses who help care for our Nation's sons and daughters.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 15:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANC 121ST BIRTHDAY : TRUSTED TESTED & READY, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

