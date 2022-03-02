ANC 121ST BIRTHDAY : TRUSTED TESTED & READY

Winn Army Community Hospital celebrates the Army Nurse Corps’ 121st Anniversary, Feb. 2. The Theme for this year is Trusted, Tested, and Ready. Winn ACH salutes our Army #Nurses who help care for our Nation's sons and daughters.
