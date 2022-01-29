Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to No. 77 Squadron, E-7A Wedgetail assigned to No. 2 Squadron and KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport assigned to No. 33 Squadron arrive at Andersen Air Force Base in support of Cope North 2022, Jan. 29, 2022. By strengthening alliances and partnerships, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability, and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830124
|VIRIN:
|220129-F-IV266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108792070
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF aircraft arrive at Cope North 2022, by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT