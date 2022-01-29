RAAF aircraft arrive at Cope North 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830124" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to No. 77 Squadron, E-7A Wedgetail assigned to No. 2 Squadron and KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport assigned to No. 33 Squadron arrive at Andersen Air Force Base in support of Cope North 2022, Jan. 29, 2022. By strengthening alliances and partnerships, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability, and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)