    RAAF aircraft arrive at Cope North 2022

    GUAM

    01.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to No. 77 Squadron, E-7A Wedgetail assigned to No. 2 Squadron and KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport assigned to No. 33 Squadron arrive at Andersen Air Force Base in support of Cope North 2022, Jan. 29, 2022. By strengthening alliances and partnerships, the U.S. creates a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability, and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 18:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830124
    VIRIN: 220129-F-IV266-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792070
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: GU

    F-35
    Andersen Air Base
    Royal Australian Air Force
    CopeNorth

