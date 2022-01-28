On this week's edition of the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield video series, Manny on the Street, the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez learns about the 2022 Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830110
|VIRIN:
|220128-D-AI640-967
|Filename:
|DOD_108792009
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Manny on the Street, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
