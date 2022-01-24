On this week's edition of The Marne Minute, our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services command team explains the new traffic control pattern for Diamond Elementary School.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830108
|VIRIN:
|220124-D-AI640-712
|Filename:
|DOD_108792007
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Minute, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT