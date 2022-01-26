Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2Lt Maduchem-Izundu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, meet 2LT Maduchem-Izundu, from 8th Squadron, 1st U.S. Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and listen to his story about where he came from and his passion for cooking.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830099
    VIRIN: 220126-A-RL655-054
    Filename: DOD_108791957
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2Lt Maduchem-Izundu, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BlackHistoryMonth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT