Service Speaks with Spc. Yuan

U.S. Army Spc. Yi Yuan, an automated logistics specialist with Joint Forces Headquarters, assists administratively at the Van Nuys Covid-19 testing site, Feb. 2, 2022, Van Nuys, California. The California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been pivotal in the site's ability to increase the number of patients they serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Joaquin Vasquez-Duran)