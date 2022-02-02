U.S. Army Spc. Yi Yuan, an automated logistics specialist with Joint Forces Headquarters, assists administratively at the Van Nuys Covid-19 testing site, Feb. 2, 2022, Van Nuys, California. The California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been pivotal in the site's ability to increase the number of patients they serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Joaquin Vasquez-Duran)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830096
|VIRIN:
|220202-Z-SV080-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108791921
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|VAN NUYS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Service Speaks with Spc. Yuan, by SPC Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
