Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Speaks with Spc. Yuan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Spc. Yi Yuan, an automated logistics specialist with Joint Forces Headquarters, assists administratively at the Van Nuys Covid-19 testing site, Feb. 2, 2022, Van Nuys, California. The California National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have been pivotal in the site's ability to increase the number of patients they serve. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Joaquin Vasquez-Duran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830096
    VIRIN: 220202-Z-SV080-1004
    Filename: DOD_108791921
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: VAN NUYS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Speaks with Spc. Yuan, by SPC Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Testing
    Testing Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT